CPL 2020: Match 15: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI details

It will be interesting to see how these teams respond to their respective challenges on Thursday. MyKhel gives you an opportunity to be a part of the excitement sharing Dream11 Fantasy tips, playing XI details etc.

1. Team News - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

After suffering three straight defeats, the Patriots made a turnaround in their fortunes when they defeated no less than defending champions Barbados Tridents to amass their first points in CPL 2020. Their bowlers started the process, dishing out a good performance to limit Tridents to a challenging yet manageable total. And then opener Ewin Lewis hammered an 89 off 60 balls with two fours and 9 sixes that laid the foundation of Patriots' charge. Ben Dunk too rose to the occasion making 11-ball 22 and his two sixes in the last over earned Patriots a much-needed win. Now, the St Kitts side will have to repeat that against Zouks to continue to be on the winning road.

2. Team News - St Lucia Zouks

The Zouks, still second on the table with 6 points, suffered a batting meltdown against Trinbago Knight Riders. In a match curtailed by rain, they could reach only 111 for 6 in 17.1 overs, struggling massively against Knight Riders bowlers led by irrepressible Dwayne Bravo, who took 2 for 7 in three overs. But Zouks will now have to regroup quickly and raise their game against Patriots or will have to see themselves slipping down the ladder.

3. Playing XIs

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher, Rakheem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najeeb Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy, J Glen, Scott Kuggelejin, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ewin Lewis, Joshua Silva, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit, Alzarri Joseph, N Kelly, J Jaggesar, I Khan.

4. Dream11

Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Ben Dunk, Najeeb Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rayad Emrit. J Jaggesar, Chemar Holder, Kesrick Williams.

5. Match details

Date: August 27

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode