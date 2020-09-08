CPL 2020 Semifinal 1: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Dream11 Fantasy tips, Playing XI

MyKhel offers you a chance to indulge in the excitement with this Dream11 Fantasy tips ahead of CPL 2020 semifinal 1 between Knight Riders and Tallawahs.

1. Teams News - Trinbago Knight Riders

The form side of CPL 2020 is undoubtedly is Trinbago Knight Riders who ended the league phase undefeated. They have dished out a brilliant all-round effort in the tournament. They don't have too many names in the chart busters list. But still they remained unbeaten and that's precisely team work can do for you, finding multiple heroes. Their batting was led by skipper Kieron Pollard, Darren Barvo, Colin Munro and Lendl Simmons, all scored in excess of 200 runs. Their bowlers too have been effective collectively, Fawad Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Sikander Raza, Sunil Narine and Pravin Tambe have not taken bucketful wickets but making runs against them were massively difficult.

2. Team News - Jamaica Tallwahs

They managed to reach the CPL 2020 semis by the skin of their teeth, edging Barbados Tridents by a point. But that inconsistent run in the league phase can be forgotten and everything now is boiled down to one match. The Tallawahs have the fire power to upset the Knight Riders if the likes of Andre Russell, Glenn Phillips, Andre Russell, Jermaine Blackwood and Carlos Brathwaite find their range. Their bowling attack mainly revolved around Sandeep Lamichhane and Mujeeb ur Rahman and they will need some more support from others against the Knight Riders.

3. Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (Captain), Tim Seifert (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Sikander Raza, Praveen Tambe, Kharry Pierre, Fawad Ahmed

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips (wk), Jermaine Blackwood, Chadwick Walton, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell (Captain), N Kirton, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasamy Permaul, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards.

4. Dream11

Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Glenn Phillips (wk), Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Mujeen Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fawad Ahmed, Fidel Edwards.

5. Match details

Date: September 8

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode