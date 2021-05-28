CPL 2021: Full squads of six teams after the CPL Player Draft

The star-studded line-ups feature the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean as well as some of the biggest names in international cricket.

There have been a number of changes to the squads this year. Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo are teaming up at the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots with Sherfane Rutherford joining them. Keemo Paul has moved to the St Lucia Zouks and Oshane Thomas will now be representing the Barbados Tridents.

The overseas signings include Shakib al Hasan, Chris Morris, Faf du Plessis, Matthew Wade, Sandeep Lamichhane and Shoaib Malik. There are spots for exciting Pakistani players Haider Ali, Azam Khan and Usman Qadir and Englishman Samit Patel will be playing at his first CPL.

Trinbago Knight Riders are the defending champions and they will be led by Kieron Pollard during the CPL 2021.

Full squads of 6 teams for CPL 2021

1. Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Haider Ali, Chadwick Walton, Fidel Edwards, Qais Ahmed, Jason Mohammad, Migael Pretorius, Kennar Lewis, Ibrahim Zadran, Veerasammy Permaul, Abhijai Mansingh, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Ryan Persaud.

2. St Lucia Zouks: Faf du Plessis, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Matthew Wade, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Usman Qadir, Samit Patel, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Javelle Glen, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Kadeem Alleyne, Alzarri Joseph.

3. Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Sandeep Lamichhane, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julian, Ali Khan.

4. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Sherfane Rutherford, Sheldon Cottrell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Devon Thomas, Rayad Emrit, Rahamanullah Gurbaz, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Joshua da Silva.

5. Barbados Tridents: Chris Morris, Jason Holder, Thissara Perera, Mohammad Amir, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Oshane Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr, Azam Khan, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Ashley Nurse, Shafiquallah Ghafari, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop.

6. Guyana Amazon Warriors: Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik, Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Hafeez, Brandon King, Naveen ul Haq, Romario Shepherd, Waqar Salamkheil, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Niall Smith, Gudakesh Motie, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd.