CPL 2021: Jamaica Tallawahs retain Russell and Brathwaite

Also retained is the Caribbean duo off Rovman Powell and Chadwick Walton.

Fidel Edwards, who returned to the Hero CPL in 2020 and he has been held on to for the 2021 season after impressing with his pace last year.



The Tallawahs are also welcoming back left arm spinner Verasammy Permaul and their ICC Americas player from last season, Ryan Persaud.



The Tallawahs have 10 spots to fill to complete their squad and these will be announced in the coming weeks.



List of retained players by Jamaica Tallawahs:

Andre Russell

Carlos Brathwaite

Rovman Powell

Chadwick Walton

Fidel Edwards

Veerasammy Permaul

Ryan Persaud.

The CPL 2021 will conclude on September 13.