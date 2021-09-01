CPL 2021: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals: Kennar Lewis powers Jamaicans

Basseterre,
September
1:
Jamaica
Tallawahs
earned
their
second
victory
of
the
Caribbean
Premier
League
(CPL
2021)
with
a
six-
wicket
win
over
the
Barbados
Royals
on
Wednesday
(September
1).
The Royals won the toss and opted to bat, and Azam Khan's fluent 50 off just 30 balls took them to 151/8.
However, the Jamaica Tallawahs were able to chase the target in 17.4 overs through the sublime batting of Kennar Lewis, his innings of 89 the highest score of the tournament so far, supported by the graceful play of Sharmarh Brooks, who hit 47 not out off 26 balls.
Barbados Royals had found themselves in early trouble, losing key batsmen Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers in successive balls in the Powerplay to Fidel Edwards, who was making his first appearance in this year's Hero CPL.
A
recovery
mission
was
led
by
Azam
and
Phillips;
the
pair
putting
on
a
partnership
of
71
runs
off
51
balls
to
build
a
foundation
for
the
innings.
Joshua
Bishop
then
struck
18
off
8
balls
at
the
back
end
of
the
innings
to
take
his
side
to
a
respectable
total.
Migael Pretorius was the standout bowler for the Tallawahs, taking four wickets, while Rovman Powell led by example with three excellent catches in the field.
Tallawahs response was led by Lewis, who powered the innings despite his team losing early wickets to the spin of Joshua Bishop, including captain Powell, who was dismissed by a superb piece of fielding as Jason Holder held on to his shot with one hand at long off.
Barbados Royals will count themselves unlucky as star bowler Mohammad Amir had to leave the field injured during the second innings. The win takes the Jamaica Tallawahs up to second in the Hero CPL standings behind table leader Trinbago Knight Riders who had earlier defeated St Lucia Kings by 27 runs.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.