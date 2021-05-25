CPL 2021: Mohammad Amir joins Barbados Tridents, Shoaib Malik to play for Guyana Amazon Warriors

The former champions Barbados Tridents have secured the services of Pakistani left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir. With 220 T20 wickets to his name, 59 of them coming in international matches, Amir has a huge amount of experience and a track record of success across the globe and this is the first time he is featuring in the CPL.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik returns to the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Malik was central to the success of the Amazon Warriors in 2019 when they won 11 consecutive matches. Malik has played 417 T20 matches and won 12 trophies in the format.

Earlier in the day, Sandeep Lamichhane, the Nepal leg-spinner, joined the Trinbago Knight Riders for the CPL 2021 season. He has played at the CPL for the last three seasons, impressing with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs.

The leg-spinner has become a regular in T20 tournaments around the globe and will add potency to the Knight Riders attack. Lamichanne has also been a part of the IPL through Delhi Capitals but was released ahead of IPL 2021 and went unsold in the IPL auction earlier this year.



The player draft for the CPL 2021 will be held on Friday (May 28) and the teams will get a chance to complete their squads ahead of the CPL 2021.

Trinbago Knight Riders are the current CPL champions, four-time champions no less, and the other competing teams are Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs.