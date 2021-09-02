CPL 2021: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Rutherford, Allen power Patriots

Basseterre,
September
2:
St
Kitts
&
Nevis
Patriots
carried
on
their
unbeaten
start
in
the
Caribbean
Premier
League
(CPL
2021)
with
a
six-wicket
victory
over
the
Jamaica
Tallawahs
on
Thursday
(September
2).
The Patriots won the toss and elected to field first and a disciplined bowling performance restricted the Tallawahs to 166/8, a total that appeared under par for the track.
In reply, the Patriots proved that assessment to be accurate as they made it four wins from four with another dominant batting display led by the tournament's top-scorer Sherfane Rutherford.
The
Tallawahs
got
their
innings
off
to
a
lightning
start
with
the
hard-hitting
duo
of
Chadwick
Walton
and
Kennar
Lewis
putting
on
a
blistering
partnership
of
41
runs
inside
3.3
overs.
However, once Paul Van Meekeren dismissed Kennar Lewis that led to a shift in the innings with the Patriots tightening the screws courtesy of some economical bowling by captain Dwayne Bravo.
Things were to go from bad to worse for the Tallawahs when Walton had to retire hurt, tweaking his hamstring after running a quick single.
It took an enterprising counter-attack by Rovman Powell and Carlos Brathwaite in the back end of the innings to revitalise the Tallawahs and this was further boosted by some late blows by the lower order to ensure they posted a respectable total.
The Patriots made a similar start in their innings, with Evin Lewis bringing the early fireworks, but the wickets of Devon Thomas and Asif Ali in quick succession followed by Lewis left the game in the balance.
If things were finely poised Sherfane Rutherford and Fabian Allen made light work of the equation, a fantastic display of power hitting saw the pair smash 55 runs from 20 balls to seal the win at a canter.
Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 166/8 (Brathwaite 27, Walton 26; Bravo 3/25, Van Meekeren 2/27) lost to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 169/4 (Rutherford 50 not out, Lewis 39; Russell 1/31, Powell 1/34) by 6 wickets.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.