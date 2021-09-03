CPL 2021: St Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Chase spurs Kings

Roston Chase starred with both the bat (85), then the ball, as he took the valuable wicket of Warriors captain Nicholas Pooran.

Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and opted to put Saint Lucia Kings in to bat, Chase lighting up the innings with 85 runs to take his side to 149/7.

The Warriors faltered in their chase, bowled out for 98 despite the best efforts of captain Pooran, as the Saint Lucia Kings put in a clinical bowling performance.

Saint Lucia Kings lost the big early wickets of Andre Fletcher and Faf du Plessis before Chase came in and raced to his half century from just 27 balls.

He was supported by Mark Deyal and then Tim David before a flurry of late wickets restricted the team's total, as Guyana Amazon Warriors utilised eight different bowlers across the innings.

Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith were the pick of the bowlers, as they both took three wickets each with economy rates under six.

Amazon Warrior's response was stifled from the beginning, losing four wickets in the Powerplay overs as Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy caused havoc with their pace.

A blistering knock from Pooran, 41 from 26 balls, was not enough, even with Odean Smith blasting four sixes towards the end of the innings.

Jeavor Royal and Kesrick Williams were superb as the innings progressed and continually picked up wickets. Saint Lucia Kings now have four points and are firmly in contention for a play-off spot as the tournament league stage nears the halfway mark.

Brief scores: Saint Lucia Kings: 149/7 (Chase 85, Deyal 20; Shepherd 3/21, Smith 3/22) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 98 all out (Pooran 41, Smith 31 not out; Royal 3/19, Williams 2/7) by 51 runs.