CPL 2021: St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Lewis, Wasim keep Jamaica in play-off contention

The Tallawahs got off to a lightning start thanks to another brutal innings from Kennar Lewis who smashed 56 from just 24 balls. Lewis was well supported by Shamarh Brooks as the Tallawahs reached 78/1 off their PowerPlay overs.While wickets fell throughout the Tallawahs innings they managed to maintain a fast-scoring rate throughout with contributions from the middle order.

It was Imad Wasim who pushed the Tallawahs past 200 with a 10-ball innings worth 27 runs including three consecutive sixes off the 20th over.



The Kings chase started just as quickly with Andre Fletcher and Mark Deyal both making quickfire scores as they reached 79/1 off their first six overs.

Roston Chase and Deyal put on 66 runs in just 32 balls but both fell in the space of two balls to Carlos Brathwaite to bring the Tallawahs back into the match.



Those two wickets gave the Tallawahs a lot more control as they squeezed the Kings in the middle overs with Brathwaite keeping things very tight.

The Tallawahs took two wickets in two balls twice more as the Kings chase petered out and the Tallawahs emerged victorious.

Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs: 211 all out (Kennar Lewis 56, Shamarh Brooks 34; Royal 3/37, Royal 3/53) beat Saint Lucia Kings: 156 all out (Deyal 33, Roston Chase 30; Imad Wasim 3/34, Carlos Brathwaite 2/13) by 55 runs.