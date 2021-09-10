CPL 2021: St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs: Lewis, Wasim keep Jamaica in play-off contention

Basseterre,
September
10:
The
Jamaica
Tallawahs
made
it
two
wins
in
two
matches
as
they
defeated
the
Saint
Lucia
Kings
by
55
runs
at
Warner
Park
on
Friday
(September
10).
This win means the Tallawahs move into a qualifying spot for the knockout games next week but all six teams still have a mathematical chance to reach the latter stages.
The Kings remain in third place in the table with all teams having two more group matches left to play.
It
was
Imad
Wasim
who
pushed
the
Tallawahs
past
200
with
a
10-ball
innings
worth
27
runs
including
three
consecutive
sixes
off
the
20th
over.
The Kings chase started just as quickly with Andre Fletcher and Mark Deyal both making quickfire scores as they reached 79/1 off their first six overs.
Roston
Chase
and
Deyal
put
on
66
runs
in
just
32
balls
but
both
fell
in
the
space
of
two
balls
to
Carlos
Brathwaite
to
bring
the
Tallawahs
back
into
the
match.
Those two wickets gave the Tallawahs a lot more control as they squeezed the Kings in the middle overs with Brathwaite keeping things very tight.
The Tallawahs took two wickets in two balls twice more as the Kings chase petered out and the Tallawahs emerged victorious.
Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs: 211 all out (Kennar Lewis 56, Shamarh Brooks 34; Royal 3/37, Royal 3/53) beat Saint Lucia Kings: 156 all out (Deyal 33, Roston Chase 30; Imad Wasim 3/34, Carlos Brathwaite 2/13) by 55 runs.
