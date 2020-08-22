Crawley becomes youngest England batsman for 41 years to score Test double century

Crawley had reached his maiden international hundred on the opening day at the Rose Bowl and was raising his bat again at the venue on Saturday.

Aged 22 years and 201 days, he is the youngest Englishman to reach 200 in the format since David Gower, who achieved the feat against India in 1979 at 22 years and 102 days.

Only the great Len Hutton (22 years and 58 days) and the elegant Gower have made double hundreds for England at a younger age than Crawley, who had resumed in the morning on 171.

Jos Buttler completed his second Test century, albeit only after using a review to survive on 99 having been given out caught behind.

The wicketkeeper-batsman combined with number three Crawley to put on a new record fifth-wicket stand for England against any opposition.

Crawley and Buttler surpassed the previous best of 254 set by Keith Fletcher and Tony Greig against India in 1973, taking England beyond 400 for the loss of just four wickets and well on course to win the series.

⭐ Zak Crawley before this game: 11 innings, 314 Test runs

⭐ Zak Crawley in this game: One innings, 250* runs



WHAT A KNOCK! 🔥#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/R1hXRH803u — ICC (@ICC) August 22, 2020