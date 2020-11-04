Cricket fan's back-dated tweet with correct IPL predictions goes viral

Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in Match 56 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (November 3) night to jump to third in the standings and take the last play-off spot which was up for the grabs.

SRH's win ended Kolkat Knight Riders' last-four hopes as the David Warner-led farnchise will now take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the play-off tie at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (November 6).

All you need to about Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and IPL Final

Champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium a day earlier.

But what has caught the imagination of cricket lovers all over the world is a back-dated tweet by a cricket fan Mitul in which he had predicted all the four play-off spots correctly.

Mitul had also predicted that Chennai Super Kings will fail to make it to the play-offs and that Rajasthan Royals will bring up the rear in the IPL 2020 points table.

POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

"Yep yep, Kohli will be avg this IPL, CSK won't reach Playoffs, RR will finish last

KXIP won't reach Playoffs, SRH will win IPL, RCB will reach Playoffs with Delhi and MI," Mitul had tweeted on July 27.

Yep yep

Kohli will be avg this IPL

CSK won’t reach Playoffs

RR will finish last

KXIP won’t reach Playoffs

SRH will win IPL

RCB will reach Playoffs with Delhi and MI https://t.co/QDdQN3u3Wg — Mitul (@R3Mitul) July 27, 2020

Almost all predictions of Mitul have been bang on target so far.

With the way SRH has been plaaying in the last couple of matches, one would not be surprised if they go the distance.

Warner scores 500-plus runs in an IPL season for sixth time, surpasses Virat Kohli

Mitul, who lives in Ahmedabad, calls himself an astrologer. With almost all his predictions being spot on, the 26-year-old recently posted the same tweet again, bragging about his predictions.

His now-famous tweet, which has gone viral, had till recently got more than 3.5k retweets and 5.5k likes as Mital has taken the world wide web by storm.