Cricket fraternity mourns Ashley Mallet's demise

The off-spinner played 38 Tests following his debut against England in 1968 and took 132 wickets at an average of 29.84, also finishing his Test career against England in 1980.

Mallett is behind only Nathan Lyon (399 wickets) and Hugh Trumble (141) as Australia's most successful Test off-spinners.

Mallett's career took off during his second overseas tour for Australia as Bill Lawry's team secured a 3-1 series victory over India in 1969-70.

During that series, Mallett took 28 wickets at an average of 19.1, including 10 wickets in the fifth and final Test.

"Another name from my childhood passes away. Goodbye #AshleyMallett, genuine cricket lover and fine off-spinner," tweeted renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Australia's former international Greg Matthews remembered Mallet on Twitter.

Ex South African spinner Paul Adams, who was known for his unorthodox bowling action, too paid tributes while tweeting a picture he had taken with the Aussie spinning great.

"Just heard the news that former Australian spinner Ashley Mallet has passed away. I had the privilege to spend sometime with him while I was playing. He had a great passion for spin bowling and mentored many. RIP #AshleyMallett.

It was double blow for Australian cricket as later another great -- Alan Davidson -- passed away on Saturday (October 30) morning at the age of 92.

The death of two former Australian cricket greats who passed away within a day of each other left Cricket Australia in a state of shock.

Alan Davidson passes away at 92; Australia mourns colossal left-arm pacer, all-rounder

Davidson, an allrounder known for his ability to swing the ball both ways had played 44 Test matches from 1953-63, was widely regarded as the world's best left-arm fast bowler until the emergence of Pakistan star Wasim Akram.

Davidson took 186 Test wickets at an average of 20.53, and scored 1,328 Test runs at 24.59.

Nicknamed "Claw" by fellow allrounder Keith Miller after an impressive slips catch, Davidson routinely impressed teammates and fans with his batting, bowling and fielding. The tied test at the Gabba in 1960 between Australia and West Indies, which Davidson played with a broken finger, was the highlight of his career.

Davidson finished with match figures of 11-222 and a combined tally of 124 runs, with a final-innings run total of 80 setting the stage for a dramatic finish as the hosts rallied from 5-57 to finish all out for 232.

It marked the first time a player completed the double of 10 wickets and 100 runs in a Test. West Indies captain Garry Sobers' autobiography described Davidson as "perhaps the best (new-ball bowler) in the world for a period of about five years" and "a magnificent hitter."

