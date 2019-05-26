Cricket

Cricket World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar reacts to Ambati Rayudu's 3D tweet jibe

By
Cricket World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar reacts to Ambati Rayudus 3D tweet jibe

New Delhi, May 26: Days after Ambati Rayudu made a sarcastic tweet on his exclusion from the Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as all-rounder Vijay Shankar was preferred over him. The Tamil Nadu cricketer has finally responded to the Hyderabad batsman's observation.

Vijay said he has no bitter feelings with Rayudu -- who was India's first choice for No. 4 till the World Cup -- and that he understands how the right-handed batsman might have felt after getting India snub.

ICC World Cup 2019 Special Site | Full Schedule

Talking to Gaurav Kapoor, on his talk show Breakfast With Champions, the 28-year-old said, "I know for the fact that how a cricketer would feel if they are not being picked. I can understand from a player's point of view. And I know for the fact that he didn't mean it to me. It was just that he put that tweet for the sake of it. I can understand the situation in which he was. It is fine for any cricketer."

Chief selector MSK Prasad while announcing the squad said they are looking at Vijay as a potential No 4 batsman. India's top order will remain as Rohit, Dhawan and Kohli.

"Vijay brings in three dimensions to the game as a hard-hitting batsman, a very handy fielder in the outer ring and a bowler who can be used when the conditions are right and in England, you may find it more often than not," said Prasad.

Rayudu made a sarcastic tweet on his exclusion from the Indian squad and apparently mocked the three-dimension argument from Prasad.

"Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋," tweeted Rayudu.

Vijay missed the first warm-up game between India and New Zealand at Kennington Oval on May 25 due to illness. KL Rahul came in to bat at number 4 against the Kiwis in the practice match where Indian batsmen faltered.

 
Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 20:16 [IST]
