Gayle flies the flag for India-Pakistan and Morgan's six appeal - Cricket World Cup week in review

London, June 21: The third week of the Cricket World Cup saw highlights aplenty as great rivals India and Pakistan met at Old Trafford before England's Eoin Morgan set a new world record.
Morgan crashed a remarkable 17 sixes – the most by an individual in an ODI innings – as the hosts thumped Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Kane Williamson displayed his enduring class with a superb century in a tight run chase for New Zealand against South Africa, and David Warner set a new benchmark for the top score at the tournament.
After rain blighted the second week of the finals, the past seven days have provided ample entertainment, as showcased in our Twitter moment below:
“Cricket World Cup: Third week in review”https://t.co/POcDHoE1sU— Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) June 20, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here