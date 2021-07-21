Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Cricketers, experts laud Deepak Chahar as he fashions an MS Dhoni-style run chase against Sri Lanka

By

Colombo, July 21: Young India fast bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar turned out to be an unlikely batting hero as his 69 not out inspired by an MS Dhoni-style run chase guided Team India to a thrilling ODI series-clinching win over Sri Lanka by three wickets on Tuesday (July 20).

Chasing a target of 276 in 50 overs, the Indian batting side - which coasted to an emphatic victory with 80 balls to spare in the first match - were left reeling 193 for 7. Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's magical display of leg-spin (3 for 37) ensured the visitors always had a catching up to do in the game that looked in the Lankans grip.

However, it was Chahar's resilience and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's calm demeanour coupled with the hosts' inability to close in the game due to their inexperience that resulted in a famous win for the Men In Blue.

Chahar who walked into the middle at number eight ended up scoring an unbeaten 69 to post the second-highest score by anyone in ODI for his country batting at number eight or lower.

1
51199

The Rajasthan all-rounder, who had the highest first-class score of 57 not out, rode his luck at times and found a willing ally in fellow pacer Bhuveneshwar Kumar (19 not out), before swiping the winning runs through midwicket off Kasun Rajitha from the first ball of the final over.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Highlights: India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets to clinch ODI series

Chahar also took 2-53 with the ball and began in a more customary new-ball partnership with Kumar. The way Chahar and Bhuvneshwar fashioned India's run chase at R Premadasa Stadium, many were reminded of former India cricketer, MS Dhoni. The way these two overhauled the target and steered the team with such ease from troubled waters, had the Chennai Super Kings captain's signature all over it. Chahar was awarded player of the match for his all-round show.

Understandably so, both Bhuvneshwar (in the national side) and Chahar (in CSK squad) have spent a lot of time in the dressing room with the legendary India cricketer and picked up his brains.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity hailed Deepak Chahar for showcasing cricket of the highest quality under pressure.

Comments

MORE DEEPAK CHAHAR NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 1:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 21, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments