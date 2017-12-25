Cricketers, sports persons greet fans on Christmas

New Delhi, Dec 25: Indian cricket team wrapped up the year 2017 on a high with a series whitewash of Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series in Mumbai on Christmas Eve.

The Men In Blue thus gave a perfect Christmas gift to their fans and fellow countrymen ahead of the festive season.

World on Monday (December 25) is celebrating the birth of Lord Jesus Christ which also marks the beginning of the week-long festive season.

In India, in spite of the cold weather, churches across the country witnessed large crowd during the midnight mass celebrations on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The cricketers were also not far behind when it came to getting into the party mood. Players took to their social media handles to greet their fans on the occasion of X-mas and also shared images of their celebrations with their families and loved ones.

Not just cricketers, other sportspersons too took to their Twitter and Instagram handles to greet their fans.

Here's how sportspersons greeted their fans on social media:

Meri Christmas, Teri Christmas, Sabki Christmas . pic.twitter.com/s5cJRz8W5F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 25, 2017

May the day bring in lots of happiness and joy all around. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/d9vH9M99de — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas everyone! Just finished a great day at our team lunch dani_willis 🎄 #christmas https://t.co/rMX7licrW2 — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) December 25, 2017

Feliz Natal,paz,amor Deus e saúde =FAMÍLIA❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7PjMs4sdJu — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 24, 2017

Great to meet him and hopefully he enjoyed that as much as I did! Get well soon. Merry Christmas. ⚽⚽⚽ #COYS https://t.co/9WkD79G4Hl — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 23, 2017

Sonny, Paulo, @JanVertonghen and @HarryWinks get in the festive spirit at Hotspur Way with a game of Spurs "Who Am I?"! 🎅🏻 🎄 😂#SpursXmas pic.twitter.com/BkJ9JwOTO1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 24, 2017

Wishing you all a very happy Christmas from everyone here at Liverpool FC. pic.twitter.com/S69M7Fs5Rt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas to one and all. :) May the festive day bring love, peace and happiness in your life. pic.twitter.com/VtDED7tE2c — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) December 25, 2017

Christmas party with friends, college days relived after a long time. The https://t.co/khKt0HlPyX IT gang😂 pic.twitter.com/KrYPStRjnu — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 25, 2017

Lets enjoy this beautiful xmas with love, joy, peace and happiness.Have a blessed day everyone. #stayblessed #love #Peace — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas everyone :) 🎁🎄🎅 — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) December 25, 2017

Wishing everyone a Christmas, filled with fun and party. Have a wonderful Christmas!!!🤗🤗🎅🏻🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ggh7t6FqOj — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas love the Warner’s. pic.twitter.com/6lbMFVzdci — Candice Warner (@CandyFalzon) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas everyone .... Have a great day where ever you are .... https://t.co/a3moOrUKvi — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 25, 2017

Wishing a festive and happy day to everyone. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/JqV3GT3kP7 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 25, 2017