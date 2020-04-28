Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ramiz Raja suggests jail time for match-fixing, compares it to coronavirus

By Pti

Karachi, April 28: Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja on Tuesday (April 28) said criminalising match-fixing can be a "useful deterrent" to fight the menace which, according to him, needs a concerted effort like the one currently on to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Batsman Umar Akmal was handed a three-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday (April 27) after he failed to report corrupt approaches, prompting Raja and Zimbabwean cricketer-turned-commentator Mpumelelo Mbangwa to have a discussion on match-fixing on social media.

"This war seems to be being won by the bad guys, Rambo? He's (Akmal) quite high profile, isn't he? Do you think jail time would win the war?" Mbangwa tweeted.

In reply, Raja said all stakeholders of the game must come together to eradicate match fixing.

"Jail time could be a useful deterrent Pommie, possibly the last resort!! It's like fighting covid 19, all will have to pitch in to save the cricket world: Fans, Boards, stake holders,law enforcement agencies, You & I," Raja tweeted.

Umar Akmal banned for three years from all forms of cricket

Raja had also expressed his displeasure after Akmal was found guilty, saying it was such a waste of talent.

"So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It's high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing," he tweeted.

More PAKISTAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Premier League to resume on June 8?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 13:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue