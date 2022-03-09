Cummins unhappy: 'Pakistan made a pitch to nullify Australia fast bowlers in the first Test'

Just 14 wickets fell in five days in the first Test, with Pakistan piling up 476 for 4 in the first innings and 252 for 0 in the second innings.

"Turning up to a pitch that's probably not a traditional pitch you would get here in Rawalpindi, and it's probably clear they've made an effort to try and nullify the pace bowling," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cummins as saying.

"I think that's a positive. And, sub-continent conditions, coming away with a draw it's not a bad result. I think we all tried different things.

“I think all the quick bowlers, although we've spent the best part of three days out in the field, I think we've all bowled around about 25, maximum 30 overs each, which in comparison to a lot of Australian Test matches is actually a pretty light workload.

“We didn't get a huge look at reverse swing this Test, but that might come into it later on. But I was really happy with how everyone went and everyone's come through unscathed," he added.

During the Test, opening batter Imam-ul-Haq became just the 10th Pakistan player to score twin centuries in a Test match.

"I thought the Pakistani batters batted really well the whole game. Got themselves in and then once they got themselves in they were able to just tick over the score," said Cummins.

"We'll spend the next couple days reviewing it having a look at maybe different plans ahead of Karachi, expecting probably different conditions as well," he added.

The second Test between Pakistan and Australia will begin on March 12.

Cummins said he is grateful to the people of Rawalpindi for hosting his team with great warmth.

Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique scored unbeaten centuries as Pakistan scored 252 without losing any wicket on the fifth and final day of the first Test match being played here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

"Some runs for the batters. Should be going relatively fresh for the next Test. The whole city got around us and welcomed us. Has been an amazing week here at Rawalpindi," said Pat Cummins after the play ended on Day 5.

Resuming the fifth and final day at 449/7, Australia could only add 10 runs to their overnight score and lost three wickets as left-arm orthodox spinner Nauman Ali took two wickets in the day taking his tally to six wickets in the innings.

Australia scored 459/10 in their first innings trailing hosts by 17 runs. The first Test ended in draw with both the teams getting four points each in the ICC World Test Championship table. The second Test between Australia and Pakistan will be held in Karachi from March 12.