CWG 2022: Member of Indian women's cricket team tests positive for Covid-19: Reports

Commonwealth Games 2022: Full Indian Women's Cricket Squad; Harmanpreet Kaur to lead

As per reports, a member of the 15-member squad has tested positive for the virus, but an official confirmation is awaited. The team is set to depart for Birmingham on Friday (July 22).

For the Birmingham Games, BCCI had announced a 15-member Indian womens cricket team squad. The matches will be held in T20 International format.

India is set to begin their campaign against Australia in the opener. India's match against Australia on July 29 will mark the debut of women's cricket in the Commonwealth Games.

Women's cricket is making its debut in the prestigious multi-sport game. The Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has been placed in Group A along side World Champions Australia, Barbados and Pakistan. While Smriti Mandhana has been named Kaur's deputy, three players have been kept on standby.

India's match against Pakistan has grabbed a lot of eyeballs and is expected to be sold out.

The women's team is set to be a part of the 322-member Indian contingent set to travel to Birmingham for the games. In the 322 member squad, 215 are athletes, with 108 men and 107 women part of the squad.

Recently, the Indian team completed an ODI series whitewash against England and then went on to win a 3-match T20I series 2-1 against Lanka. Entering the Games on the back of a strong show, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team will be a confident side on their CWG debut.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Standby players: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.