Dale Steyn, Martin Guptill signed up for Euro T20 Slam

Steyn, who was ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2019 due to an injury, will be one of the marquee names along with his fellow countrymen JP Duminy and Imran Tahir, Australia's Chris Lynn, Pakistan's Babar Azam and New Zealand's Luke Ronchi.

Guptill, who is the first Kiwi cricketer to have scored a double century in the ODI format, will join his former skipper Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan of England, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, Australia's Shane Watson and Rashid Khan from Afghanistan as the icon players.

Gurmeet Singh promoter of the league said: "We are delighted to sign up Dale Steyn and Martin Guptill as marquee and icon players of our league. It's going to be a mega-spectacle with world's top international stars playing in the league."

Steyn said: "I am very excited about the Euro T20 Slam and being a marquee player. I can't wait to get over there and get things going. I am looking forward to seeing everyone when I am there."

Guptill said: "I am really excited to be a part of the inaugural Euro T20 Slam. All the content is creating a lot of hype and I am really lucky to be a part of the league this year."