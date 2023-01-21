Dan Christian announces retirement, to play his last game for Sydney Sixers in BBL 12

The all-rounder - who plays for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL) - has decided to bring the curtains down to an illustrious T20 career.

Christian - whose career spanned 18 years - has been one of the most sought-after T20 freelancers in the world. The last BBL match of Sydney Sixers in the ongoing BBL will be his last game.

The 39-year-old cricketer took to his Twitter handle to announce his decision and even called his journey a 'dream' run.

Dan Christian on his retirement

His post on Saturday morning read, "Yesterday at training I told my Sydney Sixers teammates that I'll be retiring from playing at the end of the BBL season."

"Sydney Smash tonight, followed by our last round game against the Hurricanes, and then the finals.

"Hopefully we can go all the way again this season, but regardless, it's been a great run. I've achieved things and made some memories that I could only have dreamt of as a kid."

Congratulating Christian on his career, Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell tweeted, "Congrats sizzler! Unbelievable career."

Former England cricketer Luke Wright tweeted, "Congratulations on an incredible career mate. The next chapter can be just as exciting. Go luck for the rest of the comp, hope the @SixersBBL can send you out on a high."

Dan Christian T20 Career

The right-handed batter has played 405 T20 games and scored 5809 runs with 129 being his highest score. He has slammed two tons in his T20 career and scored at a strike rate of 138.17. The right-arm medium pacer has also picked up 280 wickets at an economy of 8.45.

Christian has played for 19 different T20 sides in the world and has won nine titles with eight different clubs.

He has been part of three separate BBL-winning sides - the Brisbane Heat, Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers. He also won a state domestic T20 title with South Australia before the start of the BBL.

In England, he's tasted success three times with Nottinghamshire, the club he has represented most. He has also won tournaments in South Africa and the Caribbean.

Dan Christian IPL Career

He has also offered his services in the Indian Premier League and has represented Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Rising Pune Supergiant and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He has played a total of 49 games and scored 460 runs with 39 being his highest. Christian has also taken 28 catches and picked up 38 wickets. His last IPL appearance was in 2021 when he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore.