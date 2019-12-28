Danish Kaneria controversy: Know 7 Non-Muslim cricketers who played for Pakistan

1. Danish Kaneria

The leg-spinner has played 61 Tests for Pakistan and took 261 wickets for Pakistan with a best of 7 for 77. At his best, Kaneria was a very capable leg-spinner and played a pivotal role in Pakistan's Test wins in the early and mid 2000s. But Kaneria was banned for spot-fixing while playing county cricket for Essex.

2. Yousuf Youhana

Yousuf was a Christian but converted to Islam in 2005 and adopted the name Mohammed Yousuf. He had established himself as one of the finest Pakistan batsman ever, scoring 7530 runs from 90 Tests at a shade over 52 with 24 hundreds, and from 288 ODIs, he made 9720 runs at 41.71 with 15 hundreds. In 2006, he broke Viv Richards' record of most Test runs in a calendar year. Yousuf made 1788 runs in 11 Test matches at including 9 hundreds.

3. Other 5 Non-Muslim cricketers

Anil Dalpat, a cousin of Kaneria and the first Hindu to play for Pakistan, played 9 Tests for Pakistan in the mid 80s after senior wicketkeeper Wasim Bari retired. But his moment of fame came when he accused Imran Khan for thwarting his career. Other four cricketers are Rusi Dinshaw, a Parsi, Antao D'Souza, a Goa-born cricketer, Wallis Mathias, a Christian, and Duncan Sharpe, an Anglo-Pakistani.

4. What is the controversy?

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar revealed in a chat show that Kaneria, a leg-spinner and his teammate, faced discrimination within Pakistan team because he is a Hindu. Akhtar added some other Pakistan team members were even reluctant to share dinner table with Kaneria because of his religion. Kaneria too agreed to these revelations and said he had to face several impediments.