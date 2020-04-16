Danish Kaneria sold his soul for greed of money: Faisal Iqbal

It began with Iqbal mocking Kaneria saying the bowler was scared to bowl to Brian Lara. "I still remember this match as a 12man Pakistan and was just watching the sixes going in the stands in his 200 double hundred... defiantly a dumb ass sledge Face with rolling eyes by Kaneria to the king @BrianLara and than later Kaneria himself got scared," he wrote.

And Kaneria hit back saying he always respected Lara and has taken his wicket on five occasions. ""I have taken Brian Lara's wicket 5 times in my career. He was a good cricketer. If PCB had supported me, I would have broken many big records," Kaneria said, who also added that he had won many matches for Pakistan and Iqbal should mind his own stats.

But the chatter ended there as Iqbal went a step ahead and got personal. "Better than a FIXER and a LIAR stats.. who sold his soul for year's in GREED and now trying to gain a FAKE sympathy by playing Religion card 24/7 !! Proudly wore this on my chest and proud of my all around stats at least they are CLEAN!!" he wrote.

Later former Pakistan captain and current chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq clarified on that sledge by Kaneria. ""Danish Kaneria bowled a googly, which he [Brain Lara] played back to the bowler while coming out of his crease. In that moment, Danish said 'well played Brian', which prompted Lara into saying 'okay sir'. But the next three balls were all dispatched over the boundary."

"I was the captain of the side so I went over to Danish and told him to tease Lara a bit more. I felt that Lara was angry so we might make him throw away his wicket. I placed the fielders on the boundary line in anticipation of the big shots but he still managed to outfox us by dispatching Danish to all parts of the ground," he added.