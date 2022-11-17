Danushka Gunathilaka gets bail after 11 days in jail; pay Rs 1 crore as surety in Sydney court

The 31-year-old Gunathilaka has been in jail for a fortnight after being charged with 4 counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Gunathilaka appeared in his prison dress in the court and sought a bail after a friend of him agreed to pay the surety of around AUD 20000 (Approximately Rs 1 crore).

The court has granted him bail on rigourous conditions as he will not able to access his social media or dating app accounts while out in the city. Gunathilaka will also not be able to leave Australia as his passport was surrendered.

Magistrate Janet Wahlquist ruled to release the Sri Lankan cricketer.

“There is nothing that would indicate to me that he himself is likely to further endanger the victim if he’s granted bail,” she said.

“There would be a substantial incentive for him on many levels to comply with this bail and not leave the country,” said the Judge.

Gunathilaka was taken into custody on November 6 from a hotel in Australia as his team prepared to return to Colombo after exiting from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.