Cricket legends David Gower, Waqar Younis to regale fans on ‘GloFans' unique chat show titled Q20

The show titled "Q20" will see the top of the line athletes both present and past from seven different countries who will interact with the fans in a freewheeling chat session answering 20 questions shot at them by the fans. Q20 will be live across all available digital media platforms of GloFans, nationally and internationally and will see former England captain David Gower feature in the opening episode that will go live on this weekend.

Speaking on Q20 program, David Gower, former England Cricket Team Captain and commentator said, "This is a great opportunity to connect with international sports fans. This will not only give a chance to fans to know more about us but will also give us the opportunity to get closer to fans from across the globe. I am really looking forward to answering interesting questions that will be coming up from GloFans".

Speaking on the unique initiative, well-known sports entrepreneur and Producer of Q20, Mr Dinesh Pandey added, "We are introducing the third wave of sports programming in the world. What started with sports anchors has now moved into sports stars interacting amongst themselves. We have crafted a social platform for fans to interact directly with sports icons, perhaps for the first time in the world".

Former Pakistan Cricket Captain and Current Coach Waqar Younis will feature in the second episode of Q20.

Known as the Sultan of reverse swing, the 'Burewala Express' Waqar Younis was named as the 'Cricketer of the Year 1992'. His bowling was often termed as 'poetry in motion'. In his career, Waqar has played 87 tests and 262 ODI's in his cricketing career representing Pakistan including many memorable run-ins with India.

Whereas, David Gower, famously known as "Lord Gower", interestingly made his debut against Pakistan. One of the most elegant batsmen to have graced the game, David Gower has scored 8231 on test runs that have never been an easy task for any other Cricketer eventually marking his legacy in the English cricket. Incidentally, it was Waqar who cleaned him up for a score for 1 in his last ever test match at the Oval on August 9, 1992.

The show will be directed by acclaimed sports broadcast director Hemant Buch, a sports television industry veteran. Hemant Buch has worked on LIVE broadcasting from 81 different cricket stadiums along with 10 ICC World Cup editions, in a career spanning three decades.

Indian Sports Fan, India's biggest sports fan platform has been roped in to channelize the sports fan factor. Last year (2019), Indian Sports Fans created World's first sports fan awards called 'Global Sports Fan Awards' at Manchester on the sidelines of Cricket World Cup. The inaugural edition honoured Sachin Tendulkar's biggest fan Sudhir Kumar, Pakistan Cricket's greatest fan Chacha Cricket and three other global cricket fans from different countries.