Salaam Namaste Haste-Haste Saare Bolo: David Warner shows fans how to practice social distancing

Star Australia cricketer David Warner, who is very popular on social media these days for his dance moves and mimicry, has decided to take Indian greetings like Salaam/Namaste to a global audience as he joined Pepsi's recently launched campaign.

The talismanic left-handed batsman, whose love for Indian movies isn't hidden from anyone, recently took to his Instagram handle to encourage his followers to use simple contactless greetings like a Salaam or Namaste.

Traditional Indian greetings like Salaam/Namaste are slowly emerging as the new normal to greet people and even politicians and royalty abroad are embracing the traditional Indian greetings.

True to his personality, the Aussie opener spoke of the relevance of traditional greetings in a way that resonates with his personality the best - through song and dance. He can be seen lip-syncing to the Hindi lyrics of the video, which tells people "handshake ko zara tum change karo, thoda distance maintain karo, salaam namaste haste haste saare bolo".

The video is an extension of beverage brand Pepsi's recently launched digital forward campaign which aims to make contactless Indian greetings a part of popular culture.

Earlier, India's young female cricketer Shafali Vermatoo encouraged her followers to use contactless Indian greetings like Salaam/Namaste to ensure social distancing and yet maintain connections responsibly. The 16-year-old Shafali was also seen grooving to the tunes of the catchy jingle which tells people.