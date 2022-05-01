DC vs LSG IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

After electing to bat, KL Rahul played another captain's knock this season as he guided Lucknow to a strong total. Rahul (77) and Deepak Hooda's (52) partnership saw LSG reach 195/3 against the Capitals.

In reply, the chase got off to a shaky start as Lucknow reduced DC to 13/2 in three overs. The lethal opening pair of Prithvi Shaw (5) and David Warner (3) failed to get going.

But Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant brought Delhi right back into the game with a blistering third wicket partnership scoring 60 off just 25. Delhi recovered from the early blows to score 66/2 in the powerplay.

Pant's 30-ball 44 and Rovman Powell's 35 off 21 kept Delhi on course. But Mohsin Khan kept Lucknow in the game, removing both Pant and Powell. Mohsin's four-wicket haul put the brakes on DC's chase.

Needing 21 off the final over, Kuldeep Yadav welcomed Marcus Stoinis with a maximum. Stoinis held onto his nerves as he denied Delhi a win.

Earlier, after being invited to bat, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul once again anchored the innings with a classy 77 off 51.

Opener Quinton de Kock (23) failed to convert his strong start as Shardul Thakur handed Delhi the first wicket. After losing de Kock in the powerplay, Rahul and Deepak Hooda stitched together a strong second-wicket partnership of 95 off 61.

While Rahul top-scored for Lucknow, Hooda scored a blistering 34-ball 52 to set Lucknow up for a big total. Riding on the partnership LSG put up a challenging 195/3 against the Capitals. The last five overs yielded 50 runs despite Rahul-Hooda setting the stage for a 200+ score.

While Rahul and Hooda nullified DC's spin threat, Shardul Thakur (3/40) returned with the best figures as he accounted for all three Lucknow wickets.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from DC vs LSG IPL 2022 match:

Rishabh Pant (Losing Captain): I think it's hard, but we have to start winning those close matches. We've come close in the few matches but in the end we lost. We're happy with the way those bowlers pulled it back. But when the bowlers help, we as a batting unit need to perform. Am happy - was really nice to see how Mitch was batting. But as a batting unit we need to take more responsibitly. Hopefully we can turn it around. As a team, there's nothing much to discuss, there's a lot of positive but we need to improve ourselves in the next game.

Mohsin Khan (Player of the Match): I'm very happy today, my parents are watching. Ramzan is on and they're watching me from home. It's my parents blessings and of course hard work that I'm here. I'm happy I'm contributing for my team and we're winning. My best wicket was of Pant, the way I set it up and Rahul bhai advised me what to do. I don't think much, just do what I've been doing till now. They tell me to do what I'm doing in the nets. I do that here.

Marcus Stoinis (LSG): (Bowling the last over) I had a bit of a back spasm in the last game. I didn't expect to bowl. But you've got to do what you've got to do. Thank god I didn't bowl a no ball! Kuldeep used his hands pretty well and it went for a six. It's good for IPL cricket to see the new franchises on the top. KL is a player's captain. We can't ask for anything more. We're keeping it simple and doing our thing.

DC vs LSG 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Mitchell Marsh (DC) 37 off 20 deliveries with a strike rate of 185

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Mohsin Khan (LSG) - 125 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: KL Rahul (LSG) - 5 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Rishabh Pant (DC) 27 off 9 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: KL Rahul (LSG)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Dushmanth Chameera (LSG) clocked the fastest delivery of 147.9km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Deepak Hooda (LSG) - 6 fours

Player of the match: Mohsin Khan (LSG)