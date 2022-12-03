Deepak Chahar alleges Malaysian Airlines didn't serve meal during travel, misplaced his luggage

The Rajasthan cricketer also claimed that he wasn't served food even as he was flying business class in the aircraft. The right-arm quick has joined the Indian national side in Bangladesh for the three-match ODI series, starting Sunday (December 4) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Chahar tweeted on Saturday before joining his teammates in the nets and wrote, "Had a worse experience travelling with Malaysia airlines @MAS .first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class. Now we have been waiting for our luggage for the last 24 hours. Imagine we have a game to play tomorrow."

India Players Directly Fly to Dhaka From NZ

Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Washington Sundar were all flying from Christchurch to Dhaka via Kuala Lumpur after completing the ODI assignment in New Zealand.

Suryakumar Yadav (rested due to workload) and Umran Malik had flown back to India. Malik however will now travel to Bangladesh after being named injured Mohammed Shami's replacement in the ODI squad.

Air career apologises to Chahar for inconvenience

Responding to the India cricketer's complaint, Malaysian Airlines sent Chahar a complaint link on Twitter.

"Hi, @deepak_chahar9. Thank you for contacting us. We are sorry to hear this. At Malaysia Airlines, we do our best to ensure that all the flights we mount every day are on time. However, despite the best efforts of our team, flight delays and cancellations. A representative from our Customer Relations team will be in touch with you soon, to follow up on your feedback. You will receive a case reference number once you submitted the feedback form. Once again, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience."

The cricketer responded that the said link didn't open to which the career claimed that the glitch could be due to operational or weather-related.

"May be unavoidable due to operational, weather-related, and technical reasons. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," the airline replied on Twitter about the change in flight.

(With PTI inputs)