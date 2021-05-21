India pacer Deepak Chahar credits Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni for helping him take responsibility

The selectors will not just pick a young and second-string side but also a new captain in the absence of Kohli and Sharma. Senior players like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer look in contention for the captain's role.

Chahar - who didn't get much chance in the national side due to the stiff competition within the pacers - is hopeful of getting a spot in the squad and exuded confidence of putting in a solid performance.

In an interview with Times of India, the right-arm pacer from Rajasthan said: "I am all set for the Sri Lanka tour. I bowled well in the IPL (2021). I was in good touch. I am excited to play in Sri Lanka. In my opinion, experience gives you a lot of confidence. I have experience now and I am confident of a good show in Sri Lanka. I am sure we will emerge victorious against Sri Lanka. Our second-string team is looking as strong as the main team. We have a lot of options."

Chahar - who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL - credits his captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for helping him become a much-improved bowler.

"It was a long-cherished dream of mine to play under Mahi bhai. I have learnt a lot under his captaincy. I have taken my game to another level under his guidance. He has always backed me. He taught me how to take responsibility. There is no one in my team (CSK) who bowls three overs in the powerplay. I do that. That's because of Mahi bhai. Bowling the first over for a team is not an easy job. With time, I have improved and learnt how to control the flow of runs, especially in T20s," Chahar added further.

When asked about who could be the best choice for captain on Sri Lanka tour, Chahar opined senior opener Shikhar Dhawan could be a good captain.

"Shikhar bhai would be a good choice for captain. He has been playing for a long time and has a good experience. For me, a senior player should be made the captain. Because players see that player as a senior and respect him and obey him with honesty. Players should respect their captain. He (Dhawan) will be a good choice," Chahar added further.