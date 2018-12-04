Delhi Daredevils are now Delhi Capitals! Team unveils a new identity, with new logo, crest & colours

Delhi Daredevils are now Delhi Capitals; the new name originates from an identity that’s exclusive to Delhi - the capital of India.

Delhi Capitals will compete in the twelfth season of the Indian Premier League under the leadership team of Head Coach Ricky Ponting, Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif, Bowling Coach James Hopes and Team Captain Shreyas Iyer.

“We, at JSW Sports, are proud to be associated with the capital city of India and wanted our team, our players, our fans to wear that fact with pride.” said Parth Jindal, co-owner and chairman, Delhi Capitals.

“With a new name, a new logo and a new look, Delhi Capitals’ vision is to continuously entertain fans all across through high quality performances, both on and off field. We also want to revolutionize the way the fans connect and engage with their favorite franchise. We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision.”

Adding to the same, Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Co-Owner, Delhi Capitals said, “The new name symbolizes Delhi’s identity and just like the city, we are aiming to be the centre of all action going forward. The name also represents our desire to become a dynamic organization focused on creating opportunities for social, cultural and athletic connections. Our team today is an eclectic mix of youth and experience and we are hungry to emerge victorious. This is 'New’ Delhi and we are ready to enthrall audiences in the coming season of the IPL.”

Delhi Capitals will sport a new logo and crest for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The logo stands for what Delhi is all about. Which is why, crowning of the logo is an entity that’s synonymous to its identity - The Parliament, the centre of all action; a place where strategies are made. At the logo’s core, is a ferocious tiger - the spirit of Delhi, hungry to win. As the tiger reflects the attacking spirit of the team, the shield signifies defence, qualities that are quintessential on the field. In terms of color, while the red symbolizes the raw edge, the colour blue represents the team’s steadfast confidence. Underneath the unwavering ferocity, there’s a subtle vitality. This vitality pulsating through, is represented by the colour yellow. The new logo symbolises the team that is high on energy, attitude and attack – The team, Delhi Capitals.

Ricky Ponting, Head Coach, Delhi Capitals added, “I have been through a lot of ups and downs in my time as a cricketer, and have realised how important it is to sometimes take a step back and start afresh. A new ideology and approach can do wonders towards revitalising a team, renewing their energy and spirit, which will in turn permeate into the team’s performances. Our team currently has all these in abundance and our goal is to achieve our new vision.”

Delhi Capitals traded-in Shikhar Dhawan and have retained 14 players ahead of IPL 12 auctions and are aiming for a right mix of players for the upcoming season.

Delhi Capitals Current Squad:

Shreyas Iyer (C) Shikhar Dhawan Rishabh Pant Prithvi Shaw Amit Mishra Avesh Khan Harshal Patel Rahul Tewatia Jayant Yadav Manjot Kalra Colin Munro Chris Morris Kagiso Rabada Sandeep Lamichhane Trent Boult

Source: Press Release