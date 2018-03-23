Gautam Gambhir seeks divine intervention ahead of IPL 2018, visits Golden Temple

IPL Special Site | Delhi Daredevils' full squad | Full List of Teams

The 36-year-old cricketer, who has led his previous franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two title triumphs, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar with his family and sought the blessings of the Guru.

Gambhir has been visiting the holy Sikh shrine to seek divine intervention from time to time. The southpaw was accompanied by his wife Natasha and daughter.

Gambhir, who left the franchise back in 2011, has returned as the captain of the franchise. The left-handed batsman wasn't retained by the franchise for this season and was bought by Delhi for Rs 2.8 crore in the IPL Auction in Bengaluru, this year. Earlier this month, he was named the captain of the franchise.

It will be interesting to see how Gambhir leads this young side in the upcoming season. Delhi is the only side which owns the dubious distinction of never making it to the final stage of the league in its history of 10 years.