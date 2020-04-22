Desert Storm: When Sachin Tendulkar's magical knock vanquished mighty Australians in Sharjah

The 5.4-feet-tall batsman from Mumbai left an indelible mark on the game of cricket with his batting masterclass all through his career and the world witnessed one such magic with the willow on April 22, 1998.

By then, Sachin had already become a household name in the country and his mere presence at the crease kept the hopes of millions of Indians alive. "Team India has a chance (of winning), if Sachin is batting," was the common belief during the late 90s and for the most part of the decade that followed.

But what Sachin did on that particular day in the virtual semi-final of the Coca Cola Cup in Sharjah was beyond human comprehension. It seemed the extremely talented right-handed batsman from Mumbai was possessing a magic wand in his hands instead of a bat.

Prologue to Sachin's magic

An unbeaten century from Michael Bevan had propelled mighty Australians to an imposing total of 284-7 in the stipulated 50 overs and India had to either win the game or lose by such a margin so that their net run-rate surpasses that of New Zealand, the third team in the tri-series.

Against an attack which featured the likes of Shane Warne, Damien Fleming and Michael Kasprowicz as temperatures reached a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius, Tendulkar responded with an enchanting knock of 143 and single-handedly steered his team into the final.

The Desert Storm

While India were batting, the play was suspended for 25 minutes as a wild sand storm swept through the stadium and reduced India's victory target from 285 in 50 overs to 277 in 46. But what followed that desert storm was Tendulkar unleashing himself upon a top-quality Australian bowling attack which had no response to the Master Blaster's power hittings.

He scored 143 off just 131 deliveries and the sensational knock was laced with nine boundaries and five towering sixes. That innings became known as the 'Desert Storm' knock. While India fell 26 runs short of victory, Tendulkar's effort lifted his side beyond the required 237 to edge out New Zealand and qualify for the final.

DESERT STORM 🌪️ #OnThisDay in 1998, Sachin Tendulkar smashed a 💥 143 off 131 balls against Australia to seal India's place in the final of the Sharjah Cup!



Do you remember the battle between these legends?

Later, Tendulkar spoke about the innings and the physical toll that it took.

"Given the conditions in the month of April - the temperatures are really high and you can feel the heat going through your shoes and socks - and the first thing you want to do is to put your feet in the ice bucket," he said.

"In my case, that was one experience which I remember how tough it was to stay there and play the best team in the world.

"Australia was No.1 at that stage and to beat them so convincingly was extremely satisfying."

The original Desert Storm. Remembering the look on Shane Warne's face as Sachin hit him all over the place for his epic 143 at Sharjah. Two things that always slip the mind, Sachin also dismissed Mark Waugh & India actually lost this game but qualified for the finals on run rate

"Those days we used to play in Sharjah and drive all the way back to Dubai. And the next day was for recovery and the following day was the final. It was not so easy," he concluded.

Two days later, on his 25th birthday (April 24), Tendulkar played another phenomenal innings and slammed 134 against the same Australian bowling attack and handed India a famous six-wicket win as well as the series.