Cricket Dewald Brevis Breaks SA20 Auction Record For Pretoria Capitals: Heinrich Klaasen Terms It A Reward for Past Performances By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 17:08 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

Johannesburg, Sep 11: Dewald Brevis became the headline story of the SA20 Season 4 Player Auction after being snapped up by the Pretoria Capitals for a record price of R16.5 million.

While the hype surrounding him is immense, experts and coaches believe the tag is less about pressure and more about recognition of his past achievements and future potential.

Durban's Super Giants wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen offered Brevis some valuable perspective after the auction. "The price tag he's earned is because of what he's already achieved, not what he still has to do. In this game, you can train as hard as you want and still get out first ball. That's just part of the job.

"The price reflects his past performances, his work ethic, and the many boxes he's ticked. Over the next three years, I don't see his team releasing him. This is about building towards the future and showcasing his growth," Klaasen said.

Graeme Smith on SA20's Growth

Reflecting on three seasons of SA20, League Commissioner Graeme Smith highlighted the tournament's progress both domestically and globally. He noted how the league has revived fan interest in South African cricket, with packed stadiums and rising TV viewership.

"The SA20 has become a strong platform for South African players to gain global exposure. It's especially rewarding to see fans coming back in big numbers. To be globally successful, a league must first succeed at home, and the incredible support here has been vital," Smith said.

Sourav Ganguly on Brevis' Potential

Pretoria Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly compared SA20's impact on South African cricket to the IPL's transformative effect in India. On securing Brevis, Ganguly said:

"Brevis is an exciting talent whose game has improved, as we saw against Australia recently. In auctions, money isn't always a reflection of quality but of demand. We're thrilled to have him. The Centurion wicket will suit him, and we see him as a long-term asset alongside other exciting youngsters like Connor Esterhuizen and Bayanda Majola. The bigger picture is building a strong core for the future, and Brevis fits perfectly into that vision."

With SA20 Season 4 set to run from December 26, 2025, to January 25, 2026, fans can expect Brevis to be one of the most closely watched stars of the tournament as he begins his journey with the Pretoria Capitals.