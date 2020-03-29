Dhoni wanted to earn Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully: Wasim Jaffer

Dhoni, who has captained India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup titles, is a revered figure in world cricket but Jaffer said once he had told him that all he wanted was to "make 30 lakh from playing cricket".

"In his 1st or 2nd year in Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully the rest of his life in Ranchi," Jaffer answered on his twitter handle to a query from a fan on Saturday.

The Mumbaikar, who earlier this month retired from all forms of cricket, was replying when a fan asked him his favourite memory with MS Dhoni.

Dhoni has not played for India in the last eight and a half months ever since the World Cup semifinal loss against New Zealand. He was supposed to make a comeback at the IPL, leading his team Chennai Super Kings but the cash-rich tournament, which was originally scheduled to begin on Sunday (March 29), was postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic.