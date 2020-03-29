Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dhoni wanted to earn Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully: Wasim Jaffer

By Pti

New Delhi, March 30: Former India World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni wanted to earn just Rs 30 lakhs and live peacefully at his home town Ranchi, recalled veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer, who had shared the dressing room earlier in his career.

Dhoni, who has captained India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup titles, is a revered figure in world cricket but Jaffer said once he had told him that all he wanted was to "make 30 lakh from playing cricket".

"In his 1st or 2nd year in Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully the rest of his life in Ranchi," Jaffer answered on his twitter handle to a query from a fan on Saturday.

The Mumbaikar, who earlier this month retired from all forms of cricket, was replying when a fan asked him his favourite memory with MS Dhoni.

Dhoni has not played for India in the last eight and a half months ever since the World Cup semifinal loss against New Zealand. He was supposed to make a comeback at the IPL, leading his team Chennai Super Kings but the cash-rich tournament, which was originally scheduled to begin on Sunday (March 29), was postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic.

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 21:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue