Dhruv Jurel Hits Maiden Test Century, Becomes 12th Indian Wicketkeeper Centurion Updated: Friday, October 3, 2025

oi-Avinash Sharma

Ahmedabad, Oct 3: Dhruv Jurel completed a composed maiden Test century on Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, guiding India toward a commanding position and staking a claim as a long-term option behind the stumps.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter reached 103* off 190 balls after hitting a boundary off West Indies skipper Roston Chase on Friday (October 3). After getting to the milestone, the right-handed batter raised his bat with a broad smile and a small gesture by dedicating his ton to his father - who is an Army man.

Jurel's hundred carries personal and historical weight. It followed a standout 90 in Ranchi during India's 2024 series win over England - the innings that first showcased his ability to bat deep under pressure. That Ranchi knock and his early Test performances persuaded selectors that Jurel could be more than a reserve gloveman.

Statistically, Jurel's ton also places him in an exclusive club: he became the 12th Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test century, and the sixth wicketkeeper-batter whose maiden Test hundred came against the West Indies. The list comprises pioneers such as Farokh Engineer and Budhi Kunderan to modern match-winners like MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant.

At the top of that list sits Rishabh Pant, whose run of hundreds in recent seasons has propelled him to the lead among Indian wicketkeeper-centurions with eight Test tons, underlining a new template for the keeper-batter role in India's Test set-up. Jurel's arrival adds fresh depth to that pool. Jurel was eventually dismissed for 125 off 210 balls (14x4s, 3x6s) by Khary Pierre.

Beyond records, the knock is important for team balance. With Rishabh Pant managing fitness and India exploring bench strength, Jurel's ability to bat long, keep reliably and adapt at No. 5 gives the side flexibility across conditions. For Jurel personally, the century is confirmation that his progression from a promising domestic player to an international match-winner is on course.