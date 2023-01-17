Did ICC make Team India No. 1 ranked Test side by mistake?

The latest ranking of Tests was released on Tuesday (January 17) and Rohit Sharma and his men are now at the zenith of the table. But after an hour or so, the ICC website has restored Australia's status as the no. 1 Test side.

India replaced Australia at the top spot for a brief moment, who will be coming to India for a four-match Test series that starts in February.

ICC make India top-ranked Test Team:

India were given 3690 points with 115 rating points (32 matches). Australia, on the other hand, were given 111 rating points and 3231 points after playing 29 matches.

England (107 Rating) are sitting third while South Africa (102) and New Zealand (99) complete the top five of the list. A total of ten countries are ranked in the Test format and Zimbabwe are at the bottom of the pile.

India becomes the new number 1 ranked Test team in the world. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 17, 2023

How India got the no. 1 Test Spot:

The Indian team had a strong finish in the longest format last year. The Indian team won the Test series in Sri Lanka earlier last year, and their final assignment against Bangladesh also ended in a series win.

Australia were also excellent in the Tests in 2022. They had series win over West Indies and South Africa. But their last match against the Proteas was rain-marred and that ended the match in a draw, denying the Aussies a clear whitewash opportunity. And it also took a toll on their ratings. India won both matches against Bangladesh and thus improved their rating significantly, which was not attained by the Aussies due to that stalemate.

India are also the no. 1 T20I side in the world, and can become the no. 1 ranked team in ODIs as well in the upcoming New Zealand ODI series.

But It was an ICC Glitch:

But ICC made a mistake that showed India as the top-ranked Test team briefly. In the latter update, Australia remain at the top of the Test rankings with 3668 points and a 126 rating point. India remain second in the rankings with 115 rating points.

Indian fans got bemused after their earlier ecstasy, and their joy was short-lived. ICC haven't made any statement from their side, but we can now clearly conclude the previous update had an error which was mistakenly showing India as the top-ranked Test team.

India have the opportunity to become the No. 1-

India have an opportunity though to reclaim their top spot as they take on the Aussies in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that starts in February. Any favourable result will give India a significant chance to topple Australia and get to the peak of the ranking table.