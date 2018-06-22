Dinesh Chandimal, coach, manager admit to Level 3 offence

Following their admission, the ICC, in accordance with Article 5.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, has appointed Michael Beloff as the Judicial Commissioner to hear the case to determine the appropriate sanction.

Beloff has also been appointed as the Judicial Commissioner to hear Chandimal's appeal against the match referee's decision for changing the condition of the ball and, as per Article 5.2.3, will use Friday's hearing in that appeal to hold a preliminary hearing to establish the procedural schedule on the Level 3 charges.

The three were charged by the ICC Chief Executive David Richardson on Tuesday for their involvement in the Sri Lanka cricket team's refusal to take to the field in St Lucia at the start of Saturday's play, which caused a two-hour delay in the start of play.

This action was alleged to amount to a serious breach of the Laws of Cricket and to be contrary to the spirit of the game. All Level 3 breaches carry an imposition of between four and eight suspension points.

Earlier, Dinesh Chandimal has on Thursday (June 21) appealed against match referee Javagal Srinath's findings that saw him suspended for one Test after being found guilty of changing the condition of the ball in the second Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Gros Islet.

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould, and third umpire Richard Kettleborough had charged Chandimal on Saturday for changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC Standard Test Match, ODI and T20I Playing Conditions.

Match referee Javagal Srinath, after utilising the time available to him under the code to make his decision, handed Chandimal the maximum punishment available under the code, i.e. two suspension points and a fine of 100 per cent of his match fee.