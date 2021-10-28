Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal blessed with twin boys

The Kolkata Knight Riders batsman took to Twitter and posted a picture with his wife and newborns to share the news with his fans. In the post, Karthik and Dipika also revealed the names of their newborns - Kabir Pallikal Karthik and Zian Pallikal Karthik.

Former KKR skipper, Karthik shared a photo and wrote on Twitter, "And just like that 3 became 5 Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier."

And just like that 3 became 5 🤍

Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys 👶



Kabir Pallikal Karthik

Zian Pallikal Karthik



and we could not be happier ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rc2XqHvPzU — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 28, 2021

Recently, KKR wicketkeeper-batsman Karthik played in the Indian premier League (IPL) in the UAE, which concluded just before the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 kicked off.

After enduring a tough first half of the 2021 edition of the IPL, Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders scripted a remarkable turn around in the UAE phase to reach the finals, where the Knights lost to the Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs.

Prior to the UAE leg of the IPL, Karthik drew a lot of praise for his commentary stint during India's tour of England. Meanwhile, Asian Games medallist Palikkal last played in 2018.