DK Jain gets one year extension as BCCI ethics officer and ombudsman

By Pti

New Delhi, June 16: Former Supreme Court judge DK Jain will continue as BCCI's ethics officer and ombudsman after getting a one-year extension from the cricket Board.

Jain was appointed by the Supreme Court in February 2019 as BCCI's first ever ombudsman. He was later given the additional role of ethics officer. His term had ended on February 29 this year but his contract was renewed only last week.

"I resumed office last week and it is another one-year term as ethics officer and ombudsman. Considering the COVID-19 situation, I will be conducting hearings virtually," Jain told PTI.

Jain still has pending cases to close. He has not yet given his verdict on conflict of interest accusations against Mayank Parikh, a former liaison officer of the Indian cricket team.

One of the complaints against Parikh was that he ran six clubs in Mumbai . "Parikh's case has been pending and expect it to be closed shortly," added Jain.

Jain's tenure in 2019 had started with the "Koffee with Karan" controversy involving KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, who were called back from the tour of Australia and suspended for making loose comments on women during the chat show.

He had also heard 'conflict of interest' cases involving former Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members Sachin Tendulkar, now BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. A similar complaint was also filed against Word Cup winning captain Kapil Dev but was later rendered infructuous.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 20:31 [IST]
