DreamSetGo ties up with Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman to launch new travel packages

DreamSetGo partnered with Indian cricket legends VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh to announce the launch of the official travel packages for India through an exclusive event hosted at St Regis, Mumbai.

The official travel packages are now live on www.dreamsetgo.co

As per an official media release, DreamSetGo's travel packages for the mega sporting tournaments will provide fans in India the opportunity to travel to Australia for the showpiece events with world-class travel and hospitality experiences.

Aside from official match tickets, they include hotel accommodation, intercity transfers, guided tours, access to bespoke events, match-day programmes and other exclusive experiences. DreamSetGo has also signed incredible Indian and Australian cricketing legends to curate memorable experiences.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022 will be held from October 16 to November 13, 2022.

The Australian Open 2023 or the Happy Slam is a prestigious Grand Slam event which will next be held in January 2023. Both the tournaments will see participation from the best of the best in cricket and tennis globally to win the highly-acclaimed championship titles.

Speaking about the travel packages, Monish Shah, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, DreamSetGo, said, "India's appetite for cricket is a well-known fact, but the growing interest for other sports, especially tennis, is very encouraging for the sports ecosystem.

"Australia, on the other hand, has a deep-rooted sporting culture. Adding that with everything else the country has to offer for tourists like superior sports infrastructure, smart cities, food culture, and celebrated sporting legends, it makes for the perfect sporting experience for Indian fans.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022 and Australian Open 2023 are going to be unforgettable events and we're excited to create extraordinary experiences for sports fans."

On his experience in Australia, Laxman said, "Australia is considered a global hub for sports and the passion the country has for different sports like cricket and tennis is unmatched.

"Watching major events like ICC Men's T20 World Cup and Australian Open live is undoubtedly the most unique experience a sports fan can ever get; and DreamSetGo promises to make it memorable for fans with some of the best experiences," he added.

Commenting on the partnership Harbhajan said, "A partnership such as the one

DreamSetGo has with ICC and the Australian Open is very exciting for sports fans in India. It solves accessibility issues in securing tickets and experiences for such major international sports events. Fans are as much a part of the team as the players and their presence during matches make an enormous impact on our performance."

Founded in 2019 by Monish, DreamSetGo is part of Dream Sports, which is India's leading sports technology company with 140 million users, and also houses brands such as Dream11, FanCode, Dream Capital, and DreamPay.

DreamSetGo curates end-to-end, authentic sports travel packages across football, cricket, tennis, motorsports, golf, and other sports.

It also offers multiple personalised experiences with sports celebrities including meet-and-greets, masterclass training sessions, video shoutouts, signed merchandise, and virtual events tailored for high engagement.