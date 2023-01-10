Dubai Capitals captain Rovman Powell plans to learn by watching Joe Root in the nets

Speaking ahead of the start of the competition, the Dubai Capitals Captain Rovman Powell said, "It's good to see that the UAE has an international T20 league. This will only help grow the sport of cricket in UAE. A lot of quality players are here and there should be some good cricket played during the course of the tournament."

Powell won the Caribbean Premier League and the Super50 Cup as Captain last year. When asked about his learnings as Skipper in both those competitions, the middle-order batter expressed, "One thing I have learned is that if I lead from the front, the rest of the team will naturally follow and that's what I will try to do at the Dubai Capitals. I will try to push our team in a particular direction."

The Dubai Capitals Captain also spoke about having Joe Root on their side, "It's very nice to have Joe on our side. We know the quality that he possesses. I have watched him closely in the last few days to see how he prepares for big competitions. It's also important for the youngsters to ask Joe questions about batting and about cricket in general."

Powell added that he will certainly look to give his 100 per cent during the competition, "I am going to put my best foot forward and try to get the best possible results. We are here to win and it would be good if we can leave the UAE as champions."

The Dubai Capitals will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the opening match of the tournament on January 13.