Duleep Trophy 2019: Full Schedule, Teams, Venue, Timings, TV Telecast Information & More Details

The four-day format tournament will be held in a round-robin and finals format and see participation from three domestic teams, namely, India Red, India Green and India Blue. India Blue are the defending champions, when they defeated India Red by an innings and 187 runs.

The league stage of the tournament will be day games which will be played with a red ball while the final will be a day/night affair with pink ball. All the matches will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Shubman Gill has been named India Blue captain while Faiz Fazal and Priyank Panchal will lead India Green and India Red respectively.

The squads of the three teams are as follows:

India Blue: Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Ricky Bhui, Anmolpreet Singh, Ankeet Bhawne, Snell Patel (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena, Tushar Deshpande, Basil Thampi, Aniket Choudhary, Diwesh Pathania and Ashutosh Amar.

India Green: Faiz Fazal (c), Akshath Reddy, Dhruv Shorey, Siddhesh Lad, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Rahul Chahar, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Ishan Porel, Tanveer-ul-Haq, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Ajesh Mohanty and Miling Kumar.

India Red: Priyank Panchal (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hapreet Singh Bhatia, Mahipal Lomror, Aditya Sarwate, Akhsay Wakhare, Varun Aaron, Ronit More, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier and Ankit Walsi.

Only Final of the tournament will be aired live on television. StarSports will do the live telecast of the final which will start at 2 pm. Like rest of the domestic game, the league games will start at 9 am in the morning.

The live match updates of the league matches could be tracked at BCCI.TV

Here's the full schedule of the tournament:

Match 1: 17-20 August

India Blue Vs India Green

Match 2: 23-26 August

India Red Vs India Blue

Match 3: 29 August-1 September

India Red Vs India Green

FINAL: 4-8 September

TBD Vs TBD