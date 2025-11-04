English Edition
ECB Announces 2025-26 England Men's Central Contracts: Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler - Check Full List of 30 Players

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

London, Nov 4: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday (November 4) announced the updated list of England Men's Central Contracts for the 2025-26 season, featuring a total of 30 players. The latest list includes five first-time recipients, marking a reflection of England's depth and emerging talent pool across formats.

In the new structure, the ECB has awarded 14 two-year central contracts, 12 one-year central contracts, and four development contracts, with deals designed to balance red-ball and white-ball commitments while providing greater flexibility for workload management.

ECB Announces 2025-26 England Men s Central Contracts Jofra Archer Ben Stokes Jos Buttler - Check Full List of 30 Players

New Faces in the Central System

The ECB confirmed that five players - Sonny Baker, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, and Luke Wood - have earned England Men's Central Contracts for the first time, acknowledging their growing roles in national plans.

Additionally, Eddie Jack, Tom Lawes, and Mitchell Stanley have received Development Contracts for the first time, joining Josh Hull, who continues in that category.

ECB's Strategic Approach

The current contract system, covering both red-ball and white-ball cricket, considers a player's likelihood of featuring across formats in the upcoming period and factors in recent performances and fitness levels.

Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, revealed the strategic intent behind the mix of short- and long-term contracts. "This year's central contract group reflects the depth and strength of talent we have across England Men's cricket," Key said.

"We have awarded two-year deals to our multi-format players so we can manage their workloads responsibly and give them stability. At the same time, several white-ball specialists have been secured on longer contracts to help us plan around the franchise calendar and ensure England remains their priority."

"This structure allows us to support our players properly while maintaining strong squads across all formats."

England Men's Two-Year Central Contracts (until 30 September 2027)
Player County Note
Jofra Archer Sussex
Gus Atkinson Surrey
Jacob Bethell Warwickshire First central contract
Harry Brook Yorkshire
Jos Buttler Lancashire
Brydon Carse Durham
Sam Curran Surrey
Ben Duckett Nottinghamshire
Will Jacks Surrey
Adil Rashid Yorkshire
Joe Root Yorkshire
Jamie Smith Surrey
Ben Stokes Durham
Josh Tongue Nottinghamshire
England Men's One-Year Central Contracts (until 30 September 2026)
Player County Note
Rehan Ahmed Leicestershire
Sonny Baker Hampshire Newly contracted
Shoaib Bashir Somerset
Zak Crawley Kent
Liam Dawson Hampshire Newly contracted
Saqib Mahmood Lancashire Newly contracted
Jamie Overton Surrey Newly contracted
Ollie Pope Surrey
Matthew Potts Durham
Phil Salt Lancashire
Mark Wood Durham
Luke Wood Lancashire Newly contracted
England Development Contracts
Player County Note
Josh Hull Leicestershire
Eddie Jack Hampshire First-time contract
Tom Lawes Surrey First-time contract
Mitchell Stanley Lancashire First-time contract

Balancing Stability and Flexibility

The two-year contracts provide key players like Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Jos Buttler the security needed to manage international workloads, while one-year deals for emerging and format-specific players enable the ECB to adapt to the evolving landscape of franchise cricket.

With a strong blend of experience and youth, the ECB's 2025-26 contract list highlights England's focus on long-term consistency and competitive edge across all formats.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 17:13 [IST]
