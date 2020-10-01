Ecclestone, Wyatt could be the top draws for mini IPL

This follows the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) willingness to issue No Objection Certificates (NOC), provided it is satisfied with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic enforced health protocols.

According to a report which appeared in ESPNCricinfo website, the ECB has no problems in allowing its women players to participate in the Women's Challenger set to be held from November 4 to 9.

Even though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to come out with an official confirmation on the dates of the three-team tournament or quarantine requirements, it is expected that the players will be flying to the UAE by the second week of October and will undergo a six-day mandatory quarantine period on arrival unless the health safety rules change.

Women's Challenger series to be held in UAE from Nov 4-9: IPL sources

Ecclestone and Wyatt, both of whom played in the 2019 edition, are expected to be top draws, while others like Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross could also find spots in the Challenger Series.

ICYMI: A three-team, four-match Women's T20 Challenge is likely to be held from November 4 to 9



Players are expected to arrive in the UAE by the third week of October — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 1, 2020

Women's cricket in India had come to a grinding halt because of COVID-19 pandemic and there was a lot of criticism directed at the BCCI even though president Sourav Ganguly had consistently maintained that the three-team tournament -- featuring Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will certainly take place.

Only last week, the BCCI has announced the new women selection panel under former left-arm spinner Neetu David, which has now been entrusted to pick the three squads.

(With PTI inputs)