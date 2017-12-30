Emirates issues statement after Shikhar Dhawan slams airline for unprofessional behaviour

New Delhi, Dec 30: A day after India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan slammed private airlines Emirates after his family wasn't allowed to board the flight from Dubai to South Africa, the airline has issued a statement on Saturday (December 30).

Dhawan lashes out at Emirates

The airline in its statement has stated that it acted as per the South African laws after the left-handed batsman accused them of being unprofessional. Dhawan alleged that the Airline didn't allow his family from boarding the connecting flight from Dubai to Cape Town.

Dhawan took to Twitter to vent his anger, "Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can't board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn't have at that moment."

2/2.They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn't @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates' employee was being rude for no reason at all. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 29, 2017

"They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn't @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates' employee was being rude for no reason at all," he further tweeted.

In response, Emirate Airline issued a statement and clarified, "Since 1 June 2015, according to South African regulations, anyone travelling to the country with a minor under 18 needs to prove parenthood or guardianship - while adults travelling alone with their children need to show that they have the consent of their non-travelling partner."

"Like all airlines, we must comply with the laws of every country in which we operate and this is a shared responsibility with passengers, who are required to hold valid travel documents for all countries on their itinerary," the statement further read.

Team India reached South Africa to play three Tests, six ODIs and 3 T20Is against the Proteas. The first Test match begins from January 5 at Newlands, Cape Town.