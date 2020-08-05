Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Emirates T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues

By
Emirates T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues

Bengaluru, Aug 5: Eyeing the first spot in the league, ECB Blues will take on Fujairah Pacific Ventures at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai in the ongoing Emirates T10 League. An entertaining clash is expected as two of the quality batting sides collide. Both teams are back on a win with help for their explosive batting strength and will look to continue their winning momentum.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures are on 3rd spot and experienced a great win in their previous match. The team boasts of a very strong batting line-up and relies on their batting depth to win games. Waseem Muhammad is a capable opener and has provided a brilliant start to the team.

Asif Khan and Basil Hameed in the middle-order have been dependable to finish the game. Fujairah would like to work in their bowling department, as they have been inconsistent with their bowling and failed to pick wickets at crucial moments of the game.

On the other hand, ECB Blues have a balanced side. Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Mohammad Boota continue to impress with their batting performances while Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, and their recent find, Adhitya Shetty have been lethal with their bowling.

ECB Blues registered a comfortable win when these two sides met last time. ECB Blues again look stronger among both sides. They have performed well with the bat and they have great bowling options as well. Another ECB Blues victory is on the cards for this match.

Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Kaleem, Alishan Sharafu, Hamdan Tahir, Lagman Hazrat, Sheraz Piya, Hassan Khalid, Rishabh Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma

ECB Blues: Mohammad Boota, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Vriitya Aravind, Adhitya Shetty, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah, Karthik Meiyappan

Captain: Vriitya Aravind

Vice-Captain: Waseem Muhammad

Best 14

Wicket-Keepers: Vriitya Aravind, Muhammad Boota

Batsmen: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Muhamad Kaleem

All-Rounders: Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraz Piya, Hassan Khalid.

Match Details

Date: 5 August 2020

Time: 9:30 PM (IST)

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

News Updates: SportsTiger App

More T10 LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 1,908,254 | World - 18,693,531
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 19:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue