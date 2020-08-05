Emirates T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues

Bengaluru, Aug 5: Eyeing the first spot in the league, ECB Blues will take on Fujairah Pacific Ventures at ICC Academy Ground in Dubai in the ongoing Emirates T10 League. An entertaining clash is expected as two of the quality batting sides collide. Both teams are back on a win with help for their explosive batting strength and will look to continue their winning momentum.
Fujairah Pacific Ventures are on 3rd spot and experienced a great win in their previous match. The team boasts of a very strong batting line-up and relies on their batting depth to win games. Waseem Muhammad is a capable opener and has provided a brilliant start to the team.
Asif Khan and Basil Hameed in the middle-order have been dependable to finish the game. Fujairah would like to work in their bowling department, as they have been inconsistent with their bowling and failed to pick wickets at crucial moments of the game.
On the other hand, ECB Blues have a balanced side. Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Mohammad Boota continue to impress with their batting performances while Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, and their recent find, Adhitya Shetty have been lethal with their bowling.
ECB Blues registered a comfortable win when these two sides met last time. ECB Blues again look stronger among both sides. They have performed well with the bat and they have great bowling options as well. Another ECB Blues victory is on the cards for this match.
Probable Playing XIs
Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Kaleem, Alishan Sharafu, Hamdan Tahir, Lagman Hazrat, Sheraz Piya, Hassan Khalid, Rishabh Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma
ECB Blues: Mohammad Boota, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Vriitya Aravind, Adhitya Shetty, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah, Karthik Meiyappan
Captain: Vriitya Aravind
Vice-Captain: Waseem Muhammad
Best 14
Wicket-Keepers: Vriitya Aravind, Muhammad Boota
Batsmen: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Muhamad Kaleem
All-Rounders: Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan
Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraz Piya, Hassan Khalid.
Match Details
Date: 5 August 2020
Time: 9:30 PM (IST)
Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai
News Updates: SportsTiger App
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here