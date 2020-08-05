Emirates T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Fujairah Pacific Ventures vs ECB Blues

Fujairah Pacific Ventures are on 3rd spot and experienced a great win in their previous match. The team boasts of a very strong batting line-up and relies on their batting depth to win games. Waseem Muhammad is a capable opener and has provided a brilliant start to the team.

Asif Khan and Basil Hameed in the middle-order have been dependable to finish the game. Fujairah would like to work in their bowling department, as they have been inconsistent with their bowling and failed to pick wickets at crucial moments of the game.

On the other hand, ECB Blues have a balanced side. Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind, Mohammad Boota continue to impress with their batting performances while Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, and their recent find, Adhitya Shetty have been lethal with their bowling.

ECB Blues registered a comfortable win when these two sides met last time. ECB Blues again look stronger among both sides. They have performed well with the bat and they have great bowling options as well. Another ECB Blues victory is on the cards for this match.

Probable Playing XIs

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Muhammad Kaleem, Alishan Sharafu, Hamdan Tahir, Lagman Hazrat, Sheraz Piya, Hassan Khalid, Rishabh Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma

ECB Blues: Mohammad Boota, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Muhammad Usman, Vriitya Aravind, Adhitya Shetty, Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah, Karthik Meiyappan

Captain: Vriitya Aravind

Vice-Captain: Waseem Muhammad

Best 14

Wicket-Keepers: Vriitya Aravind, Muhammad Boota

Batsmen: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Basil Hameed, Muhamad Kaleem

All-Rounders: Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan

Bowlers: Ahmed Raza, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraz Piya, Hassan Khalid.

Match Details

Date: 5 August 2020

Time: 9:30 PM (IST)

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

News Updates: SportsTiger App