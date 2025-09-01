'It's no longer possible': England's Jamie Overton announces indefinite break from Test cricket

Dušan Vlahović Praised By Igor Tudor As An Example For Strikers Amid AC Milan Transfer Rumours

omnisport-MyKhel Team

England all-rounder Jamie Overton has announced he is putting his red-ball career on hold, ruling himself out of a potential spot on this winter's Ashes tour.

Overton played the fifth Test of their enthralling summer series with India, but cited previous injuries behind his decision to compete in the longest format moving forward.

The 31-year-old played the second and last of his two Tests at The Oval in July, claiming two second-innings wickets in England's six-run defeat to India.

His previous match came at Headingley in 2022 against New Zealand, when he made a match-turning 97 partnership with Jonny Bairstow in the first summer of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's stewardship of the England team.

"After a great deal of thought, I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket. I feel very fortunate to have played 99 first-class matches, including two Test matches for England," Overton said.

"Red-ball, first-class cricket has provided the foundation for my professional career and has been the gateway to every opportunity I’ve had in the game so far. It’s where I learnt the game, and it fuelled the goals and ambitions that have driven me for so long.

"However, at this stage of my career, with the demands of cricket across a 12-month calendar, it's no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally.

"Going forward, my focus will be on white-ball cricket, and I will continue to give everything to play at the highest level for as long as I can."

Overton is in the group to face South Africa for the three-match one-day international series which starts at Headingley on Tuesday.

Speaking before the match, white-ball captain Harry Brook admitted he was taken aback by the announcement, and its timing.

"A little bit shocked to be honest," Brook said. "I thought he did well in that last Test, he bowled quick.

"Obviously you've got to respect that decision that he's going to have a little bit of a break from red-ball cricket. Hopefully, at some point, we'll see him again in the future.

"I'd heard rumours, but I hadn't heard it from him until today.

"You've just got to respect the decision, he obviously doesn't feel like he wants to play red-ball cricket at the minute, and we can't do anything about it.

"He's made the decision now, but it's unfortunate. I thought he did really well in that last Test match, and it would have been nice to have him there in the Ashes."

Overton is also in the group to play the Proteas in the T20s that follow and England's three-match ODI tour of Ireland from September 14.