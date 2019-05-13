Cricket

England bowler Anderson facing tests on knee injury

By Opta
James Anderson
England's all-time leading wicket-taker James Anderson is not expected to miss the Ashes after taking a bang on the knee against Hampshire.

London, May 13: England bowler James Anderson will undergo tests on a knee injury sustained playing for Lancashire but coach Glen Chapple is confident there is "no proper damage".

Anderson was hit on the left knee by the ball after bowling a delivery to Hampshire's James Fuller during Sunday's Royal London One-Day Cup semi-final at Southampton.

England's record wicket-taker grimaced in pain but initially tried to complete his over only to pull out at the end of his run-up then leave the field of play.

Anderson, however, is expected to be fit to lead Joe Root's attack in the first Test of the 2019 Ashes against Australia on August 1 at Edgbaston. He is not involved in England's squad for the upcoming World Cup.

"Obviously it's a nasty blow on the inside of the knee, it's a painful area," Lancashire coach Chapple told BBC Sport. "I don't think we're certain but we're fairly confident it will just be a nasty bruise and it will settle down in a few days.

"First things first, he'll see the physio tomorrow morning and he'll be able to tell. But as you saw, he walked off no problem and was nearly able to bowl.

"It is a bad spot and as soon as there's any swelling in there it's going to restrict movement and limit strength. I would imagine it will be very painful for a couple of days.

"A lot of us have had a blow in a similar area and it's just on the edge of the joint. I'm not an expert and can't be sure until things pan out, but I'm hopeful there's no proper damage."

Hampshire completed a four-wicket win to set up a Lord's clash with Somerset in the final.

 
    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
