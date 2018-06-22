Cricket

England dominate in Durham to close in on series whitewash

Posted By:
Jason Roy hammered a hundred as England drubbed Australia in Durham
Jason Roy hammered a hundred as England drubbed Australia in Durham

Durham, June 22: England remain on course to complete a series whitewash over Australia after recording a comprehensive six-wicket win in the fourth ODI at Durham.

Aaron Finch (100) and Shaun Marsh (101) each recorded centuries as Australia - who elected to bat first after winning the toss - posted a respectable 310-8.

SCOREBOARD

Yet Jason Roy's knock of 101 saw the hosts - who made a record-breaking 481-6 at Trent Bridge on Tuesday - comfortably chase down their target, as they raced over the line with 32 balls to spare.

England started at a fast pace before Jos Buttler (54 not out) rushed them over the line, meaning they can complete a sweep with victory at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Having made the mistake of sending an in-form England in last time out, Australia unsurprisingly decided to have a bat after captain Tim Paine called correctly.

Finch and Travis Head (63) built a strong early partnership to stave off the first wicket, with the former then continuing alongside Marsh in a 124-run stand that set the platform for a big finish.

However, David Willey's (4-43) death bowling - the left-arm seamer claimed three wickets in the space of six balls - limited Australia's onslaught, with Marsh falling when Roy's clever offload presented Craig Overton with a simple catch.

If the tourists felt their total might have been enough, Roy and Jonny Bairstow (79) soon put it in perspective with a dominant opening stand.

There was a lull after the pair departed at the midway point of the innings, however, while Joe Root (27) and Eoin Morgan (15) failed to stick around for too long.

But Buttler was on hand to crush the tourists' slim hopes of ending their losing run, with Hales happy to play second fiddle as he finished unbeaten on 34.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 3:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue