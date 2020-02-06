England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson gets trolled for 'distasteful' tweets on Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

After facing backlash on the micro-blogging site, the leg-spinner went on deleting some his tweets but not before he was brutally trolled by Indian cricket fans.

Parkinson made his debut for England against South Africa on Tuesday (February 4) as the 174th cricketer to play for Three Lions in the ODIs. He went wicketless in the game which England lost by 7 wickets.

Parkinson is being trolled for his insulting tweets from the past in which he made some lewd comments about Kohli and Dhoni and even questioned the standard of India's first-class cricket.

Parkinson deleted his tweet about Virat 🤣 — Where's the 44th? (@Kohlify) February 5, 2020

Four Over Throwspic.twitter.com/cWIhbACR7i — BrainFaden Smith (@brainfademyth3) February 5, 2020

Poor Matt Parkinson... Conceded 48/0 in 8 overs yesterday and now conceding barrage from Indian cricket twitter courtesy of @absycric🤭 — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) February 5, 2020

Matt Parkinson deleted about 3000 tweets. Was 7700 when checked last time.visited again and now at 4500 😂😂😂 — Parshva (@spidernoir99) February 5, 2020

Parkinson impressed in the recent warm-up match between England and South Africa XI where he picked up three wickets. However, in the game he was handed his ODI debut at Newlands in Cape Town, the leggie was largely ineffective.