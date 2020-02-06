Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson gets trolled for 'distasteful' tweets on Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

By
England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson gets trolled for insulting Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni on Twitter

New Delhi, Feb 6: England's latest debutant in the ODIs Matthew Parkinson is in the news for all the wrong reasons. The Lancashire leg-spinner apparently has annoyed the Indian fans after his tweets in which he insulted current India captain Virat Kohli and his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

After facing backlash on the micro-blogging site, the leg-spinner went on deleting some his tweets but not before he was brutally trolled by Indian cricket fans.

Parkinson made his debut for England against South Africa on Tuesday (February 4) as the 174th cricketer to play for Three Lions in the ODIs. He went wicketless in the game which England lost by 7 wickets.

Parkinson is being trolled for his insulting tweets from the past in which he made some lewd comments about Kohli and Dhoni and even questioned the standard of India's first-class cricket.

Eng leggie insults Kohli-Dhoni, trolled

Parkinson impressed in the recent warm-up match between England and South Africa XI where he picked up three wickets. However, in the game he was handed his ODI debut at Newlands in Cape Town, the leggie was largely ineffective.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: STE 0 - 2 MAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 12:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue